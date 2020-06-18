SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,836,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,074,000. 10x Genomics makes up 2.6% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $138,000.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $580,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,514 shares in the company, valued at $55,777,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 1,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $116,188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,694,819 shares of company stock valued at $446,467,745 over the last quarter.

10x Genomics stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,577. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $108.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

