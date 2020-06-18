SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $312.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.19.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded down $8.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.28. 52,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,813. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3,702.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.37. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

