SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $312.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.19.
SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.
In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SBAC traded down $8.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.28. 52,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,813. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3,702.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.37. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
