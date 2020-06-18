Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 448,221 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,221 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.66% of Seagate Technology worth $82,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,139. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

