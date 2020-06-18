Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 509.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,750 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.86% of SEI Investments worth $61,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,631. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

