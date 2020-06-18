Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 285,641 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.36% of Gentex worth $76,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Gentex by 174.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2,267.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,663. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

