Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,324 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.46% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $54,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 185,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,878. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $221.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.33 and its 200-day moving average is $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

