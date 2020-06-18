Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,374 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $72,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $105,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $37.06. 111,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

