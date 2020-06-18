Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,569,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 8.46% of JinkoSolar worth $55,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,881,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 129,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 492,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 330,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 156,715 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 919,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

