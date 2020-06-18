Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.12% of Ashland Global worth $64,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,927,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 404,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

