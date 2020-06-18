Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,013,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,530 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $62,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.44. 5,023,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.