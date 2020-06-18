Schroder Investment Management Group Has $72.83 Million Stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.99% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $72,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 865,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 662,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,597,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,256,000 after purchasing an additional 365,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 272,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 138,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.12. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

