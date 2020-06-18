Schroder Investment Management Group Has $76.86 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,838 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $76,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

