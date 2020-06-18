Schroder Investment Management Group Has $88.31 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,154 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 246,620 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $88,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $280,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after acquiring an additional 438,753 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 814,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $229,113,000 after acquiring an additional 125,268 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $135,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,842.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,310. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.53. 756,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.93. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.