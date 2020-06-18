Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 402.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.21% of Semtech worth $58,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $105,369.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,309. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

SMTC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,607. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.