Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,413 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $63,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,926,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,942,000 after acquiring an additional 411,389 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,674,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 724,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $95.08. 115,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

