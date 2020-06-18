Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 147,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $58,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $127,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,059,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 199,439 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,845,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,610,000 after buying an additional 136,875 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,340,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,536. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.