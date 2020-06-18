Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,016 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $57,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.20.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.72. 7,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.78. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $410.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

