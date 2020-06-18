Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 67,328 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,328 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $572,319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.22. 4,924,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,309,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $380.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,725 shares of company stock valued at $45,466,318. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

