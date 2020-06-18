Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 69,578 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of Verisign worth $68,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Verisign by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 483,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.25.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.48. 10,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.11. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

