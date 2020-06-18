Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.57% of Open Text worth $79,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 27,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.