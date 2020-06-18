Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $60,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 3,427,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511,630. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

