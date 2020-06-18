Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,186 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.59% of Valmont Industries worth $60,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

