Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 230,195 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230,195 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.88% of Graphic Packaging worth $63,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,416. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

