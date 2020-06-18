Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 25,383 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,383 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.17% of IDACORP worth $54,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,060. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.45. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

