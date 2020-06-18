Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 29,693 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.45% of AutoZone worth $91,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AutoZone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded down $15.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,131.92. 10,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,091.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,069.44. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,120.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,215.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

