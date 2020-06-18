Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 329,783 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,783 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.62% of Terreno Realty worth $54,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.
Terreno Realty Profile
Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC
See Also: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.