Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,684 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Progressive worth $60,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,702,000 after purchasing an additional 590,249 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 17.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.81. 173,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,958. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

