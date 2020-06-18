Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 440,811 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440,811 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.68% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $66,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 67,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,359. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

