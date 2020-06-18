Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 70,783 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305,676 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 70,783 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 7.25% of Canadian Solar worth $70,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Cfra upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

CSIQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.84. 342,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.65 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

