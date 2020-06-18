Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,044,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.77% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $56,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,690,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

COG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 218,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

