Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 925,506 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $73,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.55.

TMUS traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $105.84. 199,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $106.72.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

