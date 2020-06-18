Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 596,227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $82,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,674,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,751,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

