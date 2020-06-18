Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86,007 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.63% of Allegion worth $55,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 34.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,208,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $102.99. 26,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,013. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

