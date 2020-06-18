Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,539 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.81% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $86,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,278,000 after buying an additional 7,901,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,650,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,148,000 after purchasing an additional 409,111 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,391,000 after purchasing an additional 192,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $64.65. 49,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

