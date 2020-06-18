Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,882 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.30% of Fortive worth $58,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 92.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 60.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 311.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.85. 69,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

