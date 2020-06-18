Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.82

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.82 and traded as low as $34.00. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 835,390 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84. The company has a market cap of $172.67 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.72.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

