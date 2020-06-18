Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.31

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.31 and traded as low as $58.50. Scotgold Resources shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 44,967 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The company has a market cap of $37.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.27.

Scotgold Resources Company Profile (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

