Scotiabank Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $5.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 117,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $674.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.0072 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 16,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.