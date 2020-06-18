SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the shipping company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,388,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

