Securitas (STO:SECU.B) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.69

Securitas AB (STO:SECU.B)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $136.69 and traded as low as $122.80. Securitas shares last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 2,043,753 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 136.53.

Securitas Company Profile (STO:SECU.B)

Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.