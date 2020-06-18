SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $87,275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after buying an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after buying an additional 536,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 45.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after buying an additional 244,428 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $13,444,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

