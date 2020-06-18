SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.39

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.39 and traded as low as $19.35. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 14,691 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

