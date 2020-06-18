Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

SEM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. 24,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $849,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,601,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,361,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 64,136.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

