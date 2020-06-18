Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

SECCF stock remained flat at $$1.63 during trading on Thursday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

