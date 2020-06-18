Short Interest in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Declines By 25.7%

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 48,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,214. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.79. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 96,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,031.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $1,699,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,902.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Upwork by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 148.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Upwork by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

