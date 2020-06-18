Short Interest in Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Drops By 50.0%

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VERY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Vericity has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vericity at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

