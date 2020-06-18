Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Expands By 45.8%

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WAFU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 11,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

