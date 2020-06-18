Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.53

News coverage about Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Simply Good Foods earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,067. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.61. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 87,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,218.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 840,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,696.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 143,149 shares of company stock worth $2,468,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

