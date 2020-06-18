SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

SINA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of SINA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.82. 63,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,659. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.10 and a beta of 1.04. SINA has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SINA will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SINA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SINA during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SINA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SINA by 477.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

