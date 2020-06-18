Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

News articles about Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Skylark earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SKLYF stock remained flat at $$18.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520. Skylark has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

Skylark Company Profile

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, etc. restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan´s, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Syabuyo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, MUSASHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

